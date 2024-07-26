Women’s Asia Cup: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah pens congratulatory message to ‘finals-bound’ Team India

New Delhi, July 26 India Women completed a massive routing of the Bangladesh Women's squad with a ten-wicket victory in the first semifinal in the 2024 Women’s Asia Cup at Dambulla, Sri Lanka on Friday. Following the victory, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah posted a congratulatory message to the ‘finals-bound’ Team India.

“Finals bound! A clinical effort from our girls in the semis against Bangladesh! What a new ball spell by @renuka2196 - 3 wickets for just 10 runs! Let’s bring the trophy home, girls!” read the post by Jay Shah.

It was Renuka Singh’s amazing opening spell that saw India dominate throughout the game. She wrapped the important opening three wickets of Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun and Ishma Tanjim in the opening five overs of the game which saw the team restrict Bangladesh to a mere score of 80.

"I am very happy. It was a big match for us and to do well is a good feeling. The idea is to work on the basics. I executed what we prepared yesterday. Got a lot of help from the wind blowing across. I like bowling with the new ball and got to bowl my spell early. I was happy with all my wickets because you get rewarded for your work," said Renuka, who got the Player of the Match award, after the game ended.

India Women steamrolled their opponents at the ongoing Asia Cup which has seen them comfortably book a place in the final of the tournament on Sunday. The Indian squad will surely tune into the second semifinal scheduled for late hours of Friday between Pakistan Women and hosts Sri Lanka Women to find out their opponents in the final.

“They (Indian bowlers) are hitting the right lines and lengths, and they give me confidence. Consistency is important for us, we just want to keep doing well. Any team works (on facing either Pakistan or Sri Lanka in the final); we will watch tonight and whoever is there, we'll prepare well." said skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in the post-match interview.

