Women’s Indian Open: Teen sensation Anna Huang targets historic hat-trick

Gurugram, Oct 3 The 16-year-old Canadian prodigy Anna Huang, one of the brightest rising stars on the Ladies European Tour (LET), will be aiming to script history at the Women’s Indian Open 2025, as she chases a rare hat-trick of titles on the Tour.

Having triumphed in her last two starts — in Spain and France — Huang now eyes a third consecutive victory at the DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurugram, from October 9-12.

A win in India would place her in elite company, alongside France’s Marie-Laure de Lorenzi (1989) and Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen (2020), as only the third player to achieve a three-peat on the LET. Pedersen, notably, is also a former Hero Women’s Indian Open champion (2015) and now competes on the LPGA Tour.

A victory this week would further strengthen Huang's bid for the LET Order of Merit.

She currently sits ninth, while Mimi Rhodes leads the standings, followed by Shannon Tan, Cassandra Alexander, and Sara Kouskova — all of whom will also be in action at HWIO 2025, setting the stage for a thrilling contest.

Turning professional earlier this year after finishing 29th at the LET Qualifying School 2024, Huang has already made waves in her rookie season. She earned berths at both the U.S. Women’s Open and AIG Women’s British Open, and although she missed the cuts, the experience fueled her steady rise through the season.

She had a modest start this season but made most of the cuts. She had Top-20 finishes in the Australian Women’s Classic and the Joburg Ladies.

Post June, her results continued to be steady with T-17 in the Czech Ladies and T-14 in the Amundi German Masters, but they took off with the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, where she was Tied-seventh for her first career Top-10.

She exploded in the next two events and won the La Sella Championship and the Lacoste Ladies Open de France, and now stands on the threshold of history. She was only the second Canadian to win a LET title.

Huang is one of three players to have secured back-to-back wins on the LET in 2025, alongside Mimi Rhodes (Ford Women’s NSW Open & Joburg Ladies Open) and Sara Kouskova (Jabra Ladies Open & Tenerife Women’s Open). All three will be among the top contenders at the Hero Women’s Indian Open in Gurugram next week.

Huang, currently ninth on the LET Order of Merit, is also a leading contender for the Rookie of the Year award. A win in HWIO could propel her into contention for the Order of Merit honours with three more events to go after India – the Wistron Ladies Open in Taipei, the Aramco China Championship, and the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de España.

