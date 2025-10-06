Women’s World Cup: Pakistan’s Sidra Amin reprimanded for code of conduct breach vs India

Colombo, Oct 6 Pakistan batter Sidra Amin has been reprimanded for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for her actions during the team’s recent ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match against India. The two teams faced off on Sunday at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Sidra breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match.”

In addition, one demerit point has been added to her disciplinary record, as it was her first offence within a 24-month period.

The incident occurred when Sidra forcefully hit her bat onto the pitch after being dismissed in the 40th over.

Sidra admitted to the offence and acknowledged the sanction proposed by Shandré Fritz of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. Hence, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Nimali Perera, along with third umpire Kerrin Klaaste and fourth umpire Kim Cotton, issued the charge.

Level 1 breaches result in penalties ranging from at least an official reprimand to a maximum of 50% of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

Sneh Rana spun a brilliant web and trapped her. The spinner bowled a full ball on off as Sidra stepped across and looked to sweep it over to square leg. However, the Pakistani batter toe-ended it straight into the hands of skipper Harmanpree Kaur, who completed a fine catch.

The top-order batter showcased some brilliant batting and was the top run scorer for her side with a 106-ball 81. Batting on a difficult surface, Sidra held her nerves and anchored the innings while her partners kept changing at regular intervals at the other end.

Sidra, who walked out to bat in the fifth over, was dismissed late in the 40th over as she held the innings tight from one end during Pakistan’s chase. Her knock was the only notable one coming from the Pakistani camp as they suffered an 88-run defeat against arch-rivals India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor