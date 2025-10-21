Women's World Cup: Wolvaardt, Kapp power South Africa to 312 in rain-hit clash with Pakistan

Colombo, Oct 21 Captain Laura Wolvaardt led from the front with a sublime 90, and Marizanne Kapp finished with a blistering unbeaten 68 as South Africa powered to a commanding 312 for 9 in a rain-affected 40-over contest against Pakistan in the Women’s World Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Tuesday.

In a match marred by multiple rain interruptions, South Africa’s batting unit rose to the occasion, smashing Pakistan’s attack to all parts of the ground and setting up a daunting DLS-adjusted target of 306 runs.

Put in to bat after Pakistan won the toss, South Africa suffered an early blow when Fatima Sana removed Tazmin Brits for a duck in the second over. Before the innings could gather momentum, rain halted play with Sadia Iqbal ready to deliver the third over.

The stoppage extended for hours, and after two separate delays, the match was finally reduced to 40 overs per side, resuming at 5:30 PM following a long pause that began at 3:12 PM.

Once play resumed, Wolvaardt and Sune Luus wasted no time in regaining control. The pair launched a stunning counterattack, mixing finesse with aggression to stitch a 118-run stand for the second wicket. Both right-handers reached their half-centuries in style, with Luus playing fluently for her 61 off 59 balls before falling to Nashra Sandhu, who broke the partnership with a clever delivery that forced a miscue.

Annerie Dercksen’s run out soon after halted the momentum briefly, but Wolvaardt continued to dominate. Her 90 off 82 balls was a masterclass in timing and placement, featuring elegant drives and calculated aggression. However, she fell just 10 runs short of a century, deceived by Sandhu’s flight to be caught trying to clear mid-off. The left-arm spinner struck again in the same over, trapping Karabo Meso for a duck to complete a fine double blow.

Chloe Tryon added some quick runs, scoring 21 off 16 balls before Sidra Nawaz’s sharp glovework had her stumped. Just when Pakistan thought they had an opening, Kapp and Nadine de Klerk unleashed a brutal late onslaught that changed the tone of the innings.

The pair added 52 runs for the seventh wicket in quick time, dismantling Pakistan’s bowling at will. De Klerk was especially destructive, hammering 41 off just 16 balls with three boundaries and four towering sixes, continuing her dream tournament. Kapp, calm and clinical, finished unbeaten on 68 off 43 balls, anchoring the late flourish that saw South Africa surge past 300.

For Pakistan, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal were the pick of the bowlers with three wickets apiece, while Fatima Sana chipped in with one. Two dismissals came via runouts, but Pakistan’s fielding performance left much to be desired, with several dropped catches and misfields costing them dearly.

Chasing a revised target of 306 runs under the DLS method, Pakistan face a massive challenge to stay alive in the tournament.

Brief scores:

South Africa 312/9 in 50 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 90, Marizanne Kapp 68 not out; Sadia Iqbal 3-63, Nashra Sandhu 3-45) against Pakistan

