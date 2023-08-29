"Won't have much pressure at Asian Games": Amoj Jacob calls India relay team's performance as “morale booster”

New Delhi [India], August 29 : Indian men's relay team member Amoj Jacob hailed his team's incredible performance in the World Athletics Championships and said now they would not have much pressure at the upcoming Asian Games as they have shattered an Asian record.

Indian men’s 4x400m relay team comprising Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh made history in Budapest. They qualified for its maiden final round of the Worlds in Budapest last week. The Indian team finished second overall in the heats to make it to the final of the event before it finished its campaign in the fifth position among eight teams in the showdown.

Jacob stated that the team has high expectations for winning the gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games after breaking the Asian record of 2:59.51.

"It is a morale booster actually because the Asian Games are approaching. We have come fifth at World level. So, we won't have that much pressure at the Asian Games. We would like to do well at the Asian Games and better the record," Jacob told ANI.

"When Anas comes running with the baton the idea is that the baton should not fall no matter what. So, we try to run as fast as we can. After that Ajmal is there, and Rajesh Ramesh is there. They have to continue," he added.

Jacob said that it was a great feeling for them to get recognised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the PM congratulated the team for qualifying in the finals.

"It feels great when the honourable Prime Minister tweets about us, writing about us. It feels like we exist and people know us and others have also tweeted so we are all very happy. There was a push but you don't take too much pressure because that makes you form more lactic inside your body and if you saw then that actually happened with him. That's why otherwise we could have come first also," he added.

When asked about what was going through his head right before he grabbed the baton, Anas said,"Before I went to the starting line I told Amoj that I would give you the bar as soon as possible. You just focus on your race and give your team and rest they will see. Just run and that's why we made it over there."

"After that race, I was totally tired and seeing we were going second position. I was so excited after seeing Rajesh we were trying to motivate him. We hope for a medal at the Asian Games. We will have a good time there. So, hopefully, we will see at Asian Games," Anas added.

