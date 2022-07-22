World Athletics Championships: Jamaica's Shericka Jackson claims 200m gold; Noah Lyles clinches men's 200 metres title

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson registered the second-fastest women's 200m time in history as she blazed to victory in 21.45 seconds in the final of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Her compatriot and world 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was second, while Great Britain's defending champion Dina Asher-Smith had to settle for bronze.

In a highly anticipated final, Jackson stormed around the curve, running down on and passing Fraser-Pryce out of her way as she entered the home straight.

The Tokyo 2020 100m bronze medallist added world gold to her crown after a sensational performance in Oregon.

Fraser-Pryce won a spectacular gold in the 100m competition just four days ago - her fifth world title in the event. Now she ended her 200m campaign with a silver medal.

In men's 200m, Noah Lyles of America produced a stunning performance to retain his world 200m title as US sprinters bagged their second podium clean sweep of the World Championships in Oregon.

( With inputs from ANI )

