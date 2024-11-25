World Athletics President Sebastian Coe hopeful of India hosting Olympics

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

New Delhi [India], November 25 : World Athletics President Sebastian Coe lauded India's passion for sports and affirmed hope that someday the country will be in a position to host the decorated sporting event, the Olympics.

During the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India will leave "no stone unturned" in the preparation for the successful organization of the Olympics in 2036.

"Look, India is a sports country that is passionate about sports. Olympic sports are becoming more important. It has a very vibrant commercial marketplace for sports. So all those are really important assets and political leadership that understands the value of sports. I hope someday India is in a position to bid for games," Sebastian said while speaking exclusively to ANI.

On Monday, Sebastian met with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the national capital. India's intent to host the Olympics in 2036 and the development of athletics from grassroots to achieving excellence in India were among the topics discussed during the meeting.

During his visit, Sebastian also met Prime Minister Modi. He opened up about the conversation he had with the PM and stated that he was very "honoured".

"It has been a very good visit. I had a very good time today with the Indian Athletics Federation. I met the Prime Minister to thank him and also for his support for Indian athletics. Indian athletics is improving dramatically. I was very honoured. I was able to thank him for his support," he added.

Sebastian is among the candidates who are in contention to replace Thomas Bach as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president.

When quizzed about his visit to India as an attempt to garner support, Sebastian shrugged away such speculation and claimed he just wanted to spend some time with his colleagues in the Indian Athletics Federation.

"My primary objective today was to spend time with my colleagues in the Indian Athletics Federation," he noted.

