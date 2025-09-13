World Boxing C’ships 2025: Nupur and Jasmine enter final with convincing wins

Liverpool, Sep 13 Nupur and Jasmine entered the finals of World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool on Friday. Jaismine (57kg) won 5:0 against Venezuela’s Omailyn Carolina Alcala Segovia to become the first Indian to reach the final as Nupur (80+kg) defeated Turkey’s Duztas Seyma 5:0 to book her spot in the last round.

Nupur and Duztas had also faced-off in the semi-finals of the World Boxing Cup Astana with the Indian winning that bout 5:0.

Earlier, World Boxing Cup Astana silver medallist Minakshi once again came up with a clinical performance to defeat youngster Alice Pumphrey of England in the women’s 48kg quarterfinals.

The 24-year-old from Rohtak in Haryana used her long reach to dominated Pumphrey from the very first round and deserved the 5:0 verdict as she joined the likes of Nupur (women’s 80+kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women’s 57kg) and Pooja Rani (women’s 80kg) in the semi-finals of the prestigious tournament, thereby ensuring a podium finish.

India has fielded a 20-member contingent at the inaugural World Championships being held under the aegis of the World Boxing – a recently formed international governing body for boxing.

In the men’s 50kg category, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam needed to beat former world champion and two-time Asian champion Sanzhar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals. The 21-year-old Indian, playing in his first world championships, took the fight to his much-experienced opponent but could not avoid a 0.4 loss.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor