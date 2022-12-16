World Cup Para-powerlifting: Manpreet, Khatun, Basha win medals on Day Two

Dubai (UAE), Dec 16 Indian Para-powerlifters continued their good show at the Fazza 12th Dubai 2022 Para-powerlifting World Cup as they claimed eight medals including four silvers on the second day of the competitions at the Dubai Club for People of Determination venue on Friday.

Promising junior Honey Dabas had led the Indian medal charge with two gold medals in the Next Gen. category of men's up to 72 kg event on the opening day. Dabas managed 120kg in his final lift for the commendable feat in his first international competition.

On Friday, Manpreet Kaur opened the proceedings for India with a silver and bronze medal with a best lift of 80kg and a total of 152 kg in the women's up to 45 kg event before Zainab Khatoon lifted 70 kg in her first attempt to take the bronze in the women's up to 61 kg category, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) informed in a release on Friday.

It was Zainab's first international competition in Dubai.

In the women's 55 kg, Raj Kumari added to India's tally with one silver and one bronze medal on the day. She lifted 79 kg to win bronze and a total of 223 kg for silver in Total lift.

Later, Shakina Khatun took the bronze medal in the women's up to 50 kg after her only successful lift of 90kg.

Khatun hoped to get a better result in the coming exuding confidence in medals at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games and World Championships due to be staged in Dubai in August 2023.

Later, Farman Basha joined the women lifters with his best lift of 135kg to take two silver medals in the Legend category.

"It's always nice to compete in Dubai. I have fond memories of this place and it continues to grow. It was a good competition," said Basha, who is spending more time coaching powerlifters.

"I would like to compete in the Worlds and Asian Para Games. But let's see," he was quoted as saying by PCI in a release.

