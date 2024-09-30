World Junior, Women Chess: Zsilzova, Racis Michal lead their respective section

Bangalore, Sep 30 Top players continued to excel on Day 3 of the IBCA World Junior and Women Chess Championship for Blind, maintaining the momentum on action-packed, double-round days with players going for it in all matches. Two rounds of action on Monday created a lot of excitement. Many games had unexpected surprises, and the energy was rife. The players were competing to show off their skills, thus the day turned out to be a highly thrilling competition day.

At the end of the 4th round in the 12th IBCA Women and Junior Chess Championship 2024, Zsilzova Lisenko-Lubov was leading having scored four points in the women’s section, Racis Michal is leading with 3.5 points in the junior section.

Egeman Emilia of Poland played with white pieces against Zsilizova Lisenko Lubov of Ukraine. Zsiltzova chose the Sicilian Najdorf Variation and on the 16th move, she got an extra pawn. After that Emilia fought hard but an experienced player showed her brilliance and won the game. At this point, she became the sole leader.

Pham Thi Huong, representing Vietnam, played the Queen's Pawn Gambit with the white pieces against Tryjanska Emilia of Poland. However, Tryjanska declined the gambit and instead converted it into the Semi-Tarrasch variation.

The game remained equal until the opening, but afterwards, Huong made a mistake in manoeuvring her pieces. This gave Tryjanska the advantage, and she quickly turned the game in her favour, ultimately winning it.

In Junior Section, Racis Michal of Poland played the Queen's Gambit with the white pieces against John Harris Sujin of India, who declined the gambit. As the top-seeded player, Racis opted for the Exchange Variation and had an early plan to attack. Despite John's attempts to resist, he ultimately failed on the 37th move and lost the game. With this victory, Racis Michal is currently leading the race.

Gardisek Bor of Slovenia played with the white pieces against Salamon Julia of Poland. Gardisek played very cautiously, using a Closed Sicilian Opening to prevent Julia from launching an attack. On the 33rd move, both players agreed to a draw."

