World Padel League scheduled to start from February 5

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 : The dawn of February 5 will mark a new chapter for Padel in India as the World Padel League makes its debut at the Nesco Center in Mumbai.

The WPL is set to take place until February 8, will bring together 32 of the world's top padel players on Indian soil. They will compete across four teams - Sohail Khan Ent. Panthers, SG Pipers Cheetahs, Game Changers Lions and Vernost Jaguars - with each team featuring a strong lineup of eight players, including five men and three women, along with a coach/captain.

The line-ups for all four teams boast a combination of elite talent and global rankings that promise high-level competition.

1. Sohail Khan Ent. Panthers

Male: Carlos Daniel Gutierrez (World No. 19), Javier Barahona (World No. 29), Javier Leal (World No. 31), Javier Garcia (World No. 33), Rama Valenzuela (World No. 77)

Female: Marta Ortega (World No. 7), Sofia Araujo (World No. 8), Marina Guinart (World No. 22)

2. SG Pipers Cheetahs

Male: Francisco Guerrero (World No. 21), Juanlu Esbri (World No. 25), Enrique Goenaga (World No. 42), Teodoro Zapata (World No. 35), Pol Hernandez (World No. 65)

Female: Claudia Fernandez (World No. 3), Beatriz Gonzalez (World No. 6), Julieta Bidahorria (World No. 35)

3. Game Changers Lions

Male: Jon Sanz (World No. 9), Jairo Bautista (World No. 22), Gonzalo Rubio (World No. 38), Pablo Lijo (World No. 47), Daniel Santigosa (World No. 73)

Female: Veronica Virseda (World No. 12), Aranzazu Osoro (World No. 18), Carla Mesa (World No. 32)

4. Vernost Jaguars

Male: Alejandro Arroyo (World No. 18), Lucas Campagnolo (World No. 26), Maximiliano Sanchez (World No. 23), Aris Patiniotis (World No. 51), David Gala Sanchez (World No. 76)

Female: Alejandra Salazar (World No. 15), Tamara Icardo (World No. 17), Maria Virginia Riera (World No. 19)

The World Padel League will kickstart with a thrilling opener as the Vernost Jaguars face Sohail Khan Ent. Panthers. In the second match of the opening day, SG Pipers Cheetahs will take on Game Changers Lions.

On the second day, Sohail Khan Ent. Panthers will meet SG Pipers Cheetahs in the first match of the day, followed by a clash between Vernost Jaguars and Game Changers Lions. The league stage concludes on February 7, with Game Changers Lions taking on Sohail Khan Ent. Panthers in the first match and the SG Pipers Cheetahs facing Vernost Jaguars in the second. The top two teams from the overall points table will compete in the finals on February 8.

The tournament will follow a single round-robin (all-play-all) format, with each team playing against every other team during the three league stage days, before the top two teams advance to the finals. Each match will comprise four sets: two men's doubles, one women's doubles, and one mixed doubles.

The scoring follows the same format as tennis: the first point is 15, the second point is 30, the third point is 40, and the fourth point wins the game. In the case of a deuce, a 'Golden Point' will be played to decide the winner.

During the group phase, if two teams are tied on points, the head-to-head record, based on the number of games won between the two teams, will determine the ranking. If three teams are level on points, the percentage of games won will be used to decide the order. In the case of a tie after the final match, a Super Shootout will be played to determine the winner.

The same doubles pair that played the fourth set will continue in the Super Shootout. It will be played first to 10 points, with sudden death at 9-9.

