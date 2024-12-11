World Squash Team C'ships: India women stun record champions Australia to reach quarter-finals

Hong Kong, December 11 : The Indian team moved to the quarterfinals of the women's event in the World Squash Team Championships 2024 held in Hong Kong on Wednesday, stunning nine-time champions Australia to make it to the final eight.

The Indian women's team victory was spearheaded by Anahat Singh and Akanksha Salunkhe, who won their matches in straight games, who won their respective matches in straight games to help India secure a 2-1 win. It is the first time the Indian women's team has made it to the quarterfinals of the tournament in 12 years, as per Olympics.com.

The men's team, which is seeded 9th/12th, overcame a 0-1 deficit to secure a 2-1 win against fifth-seeded Malaysia thanks to fine performances from Veer Chotrani and Velavan Senthilkumar, to make it to the quarterfinals.

Earlier, Anahat, ranked world number 95, up against a higher-ranked opponent in Jessica Turnbull (62nd), put up a brilliant performance to win 3-0 (11-9, 11-6, 11-3) and gave India a 1-0 lead in the tie.

Akanksha Salunkhe, 70th in squash rankings, solidified India's place in quarters with a 3-0 (11-8, 11-5, 11-6) win against world No. 68 Alex Haydon. In the final match, the 205th-ranked Nirupama Dubey fought valiantly against world number 83 Sarah Cadwell in the final match, but lost 3-1 (8-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-9).

Later, coming to the men's tie, Abhay Singh, lost his opening match of the tie to world number 13, Eain Yow Ng 3-0 (13-11, 11-9, 11-5) in 40 minutes.

Chotrani, ranked 87th in men's rankings, helped India get back in the match with a terrific straight games win against world No. 108 Mohammad Syafiq Kamal by 3-0 (11-8, 11-6, 11-5) in 25 minutes in favour of the Indian.

Velavan Senthilkumar helped India win the match, with a 3-1 (11-8, 7-11, 11-3, 11-4) victory against Sanjay Jeeva.

In the quarterfinals, the Indian men's team will be facing France, who defeated South Africa 2-0 in the quarters, while the women's team will be playing against the USA in the final eight. Both matches will take place on Thursday.

