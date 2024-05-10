World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers: India's Greco-Roman hopes for Paris 2024 rest on Sunil Kumar

Sunil couldn't secure an Olympic quota in the 87kg category on Thursday but will have another shot at through repechage on Friday. Sunil Kumar kept India's hopes of representation in Greco-Roman at Paris 2024 alive after making the repechage round in the men's 87kg division at the World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers in Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday.

The Istanbul meet is the final opportunity for wrestlers to obtain a quota for the upcoming Summer Games. Three Paris Olympics quotas are on offer in each weight class.

Also Read: - Watch: Rohit Sharma Sports India's New T20 World Cup 2024 Jersey, Shares Video

The two finalists in each division will obtain Paris Olympics 2024 quotas for their respective countries. The third spot, meanwhile, will go to the winner of the playoff bout between the two bronze medallists in the weight class.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor