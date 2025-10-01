WPAC 2025: Heads of Global para organisations impressed by India’s growth in para sports

New Delhi, Oct 1 India’s Paralympic movement has made rapid, huge strides in recent years. The nation is currently hosting the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and that’s a real manifestation of India’s growth and aspirations.

On Wednesday at the iconic venue, two very important people in the para-athletic organisational world – Paul Fitzgerald, head of World Para Athletics, and Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), addressed the media. They couldn’t help but express their admiration for the growth that India has shown in recent years in sports, including para sports.

Fitzgerald believes the ongoing event is a great opportunity on so many fronts. “Every world championship that we have is an opportunity to show the entire world what’s possible for 1.2 billion people around the world with disability and not just show that but also show excellence, high performance, as well as connect with each other as a community,” he said.

“Last year in Kobe, India won 17 medals. At the Doha World Championships in 2015, they had won two. In the ongoing one, there are already quite a few; the medal table is really ticking.

“The Indian government, for sure, has been very supportive. Renovations are underway across sports facilities. The event is a great opportunity to inspire the next generation,” he added.

Fitzgerald, who has been in his WPA role since 2022, also asserted the ongoing event was not a one-off thing.

“It’s definitely not a one-time thing. We had a Grand Prix before renovations here. We have a contract for the next three years to have a grand prix every year. The reach that we are having within the para community all around India is important,” he said.

Parsons, who recently got re-elected as IPC president for a third term, nodded in approval as Paul spoke before providing his assessment of things.

“There is growth. There is definitely good support from the government. We are trying to understand the para-ecosystem in India. It’s a work in progress,” he said.

“India definitely has the momentum. It’s growing economically. Being a Brazilian, speaking from the 2016 Rio experience, when the leader of the country takes an interest, it’s a good thing. It’s the same in India,” he added.

Fitzgerald stressed the importance of achieving personal bests, not so much not winning medals, as well as the WPAC being the beginning of something big. “India has the largest population. There are many athletes to reach out to, but it’s important to remember that being competitive is more important than winning medals. For me, it’s the personal best that matters, to inspire. To me, these games are the real launch point,” he said.

