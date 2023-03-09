WPL 2023: I tried to hit the ball hard and hoped for the best, says Sophia Dunkley

Mumbai, March 9 On the occasion of International Women's Day, Gujarat Giants opener Sophia Dunkley enthralled Brabourne Stadium by smashing the fastest fifty of the ongoing Womens Premier League (WPL) 2023 season off only 18 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore, here on Wednesday.

Through 11 fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 232.14, Sophia slammed a breath-taking 65 off 28 balls, while reaching her fifty in the fifth over of Gujarat's innings.

After picking the player of the match award in her team's 11-run win, Sophia said her effort was to attack hard.

"It was a bit touch and go at one point. Really proud of the girls out there for the win. I tried to hit the ball hard and hoped for the best. I didn't really mind. I'd love to play whenever given the chance. We thought 200 might just be enough on that wicket. A really close finish and happy with the win," she said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

After her departure, all-rounder Harleen Deol impressed everyone with her timing and placement to score 67 off 45 balls, hitting nine fours and a six at a strike-rate of 148.89 as Gujarat made 201/7, enough to give them first two points of the competition on board.

"Feels good to win. Wicket was good, batting was planned according to that. Backed my strengths and played. She (Sneh Rana) is a fighter, and will manage to get back on the field somehow (after suffering blows to her finger). There was some bleeding in her fingers but she will be fine," Dunkley concluded.

