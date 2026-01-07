WPL 2026: UP Warriorz unveil new playing jersey inspired by Banarasi heritage

Mumbai, Jan 7 UP Warriorz revealed their new jersey for the upcoming Women’s Premier League season on Wednesday, a kit that combines Banarasi textile traditions with high-performance sports, symbolising the Warriorz spirit of bravery, identity, and fearless cricket.

The jersey has been created in partnership with Ekaya Banaras, the team’s official designer. The UP Warriorz x Ekaya collaboration unveils the “A Blooming Rebellion” jersey, blending modern sports design with traditional craftsmanship. Drawing inspiration from Banaras’ floral heritage and Ekaya’s renowned weaving, the design reimagines cultural motifs through a contemporary, performance-orientated approach.

Inspired by the symbolic significance of flowers in Banarasi culture—representing strength, tradition, and renewal—the jersey conveys the stories of silk in a bold, forward-looking athletic style. Created to celebrate culture, identity, and modern femininity, it serves as a visual testament to women carrying their heritage with confidence and independence.

The jersey features Banarasi-inspired motifs integrated into a sleek athletic design crafted for elite T20 cricket, blending comfort, mobility, and a distinct visual identity. It seeks to instil a sense of belonging and purpose in players each time they take the field, symbolising not just Uttar Pradesh but also the expanding development of women’s cricket across India.

The UP Warriorz will wear the jersey during the upcoming Women’s Premier League season, which fans can purchase through official merchandise channels. Their first match is against Gujarat Giants on January 10 at the DY Patil Stadium.

The tournament commences on January 9, with the curtain raiser seeing two-time champions Mumbai Indians, led by India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, go up against 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Indian vice captain Smriti Mandhana.

UP Warriorz were led by Alyssa Healy in the previous three editions since the tournament's inception. However, with the mega-auction bringing changes to all teams' setups and the franchise releasing Healy ahead of the auction, the team roped in former Australia and Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning and handed her the captaincy baton.

The Women in Purple and Yellow will now be led by the multiple-time World Cup-winning captain, as Lanning will aim to finally lift the crown after finishing runner-up with her former team, DC, three times in a row.

