WPL: Delhi Capitals dominate to secure final berth

New Delhi, March 13 Delhi Capitals stamped their authority in the Women's Premier League (WPL) with a resounding victory of seven wickets over Gujarat Giants in the last league match of the WPL, sealing their spot in the final.

Marizanne Kapp's fiery spell in the opening overs set the tone, rattling the Giants' top order with three crucial wickets. Her partnership with Jess Jonassen further dismantled the opposition, leaving Giants reeling at 16 for 3 within five overs.

Offspinner Minnu Mani, in the side for Titas Sadhu, took two wickets in the space of five balls to leave Giants reeling at 48 for 5 barely past the halfway point of their innings. She bowled Ashleigh Gardner with one that gripped and turned and smashed into the stumps then saw Phoebe Litchfield caught by Radha Yadav at mid-on.

Despite a brief resistance from Bharti Fulmali and Kathryn Bryce, who forged a commendable 68-run stand, the Giants' innings never regained momentum. Fulmali striking seven boundaries on the way to her 36-ball 42 as she top-scored for her side. Shikha Pandey's late burst with two quick wickets ensured Capitals remained in control, restricting Giants to a modest total of 126 in 20 overs.

Chasing a target of 127, Delhi Capitals wasted no time in asserting their dominance. Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma provided a blistering start, racing to 31 without loss in just three overs. While Lanning's cameo was cut short by a run-out, Shafali continued her onslaught, showcasing exquisite strokeplay to notch up a brilliant half-century.

Supported by Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali propelled Capitals towards victory with relentless aggression. Despite Shafali's departure after a scintillating 71 off 37 balls, Rodrigues calmly guided the team home with a well-struck boundary through point.

With this emphatic win, Delhi Capitals clinched the top spot on the table and secured a direct entry into the final showdown. Their commanding performance underscores their title credentials, setting the stage for an electrifying clash in the championship decider against either Mumbai Indians or Royal Challengers Bangalore.

As for Gujarat Giants, their search for a playoff berth will extend into the next season, leaving them with much to ponder as they reflect on their campaign.

