Wrestlers Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia join Sports Min Mandaviya at 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' in Delhi

New Delhi, May 4 Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here turned into a celebration of fitness and inspiration this morning as the latest edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle witnessed enthusiastic participation from 750 participants, including teachers, athletes, Fit India influencers and fitness lovers.

Leading the charge was Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, who cycled alongside Union Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao along with a powerful line-up of national icons, including Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Ravi Dahiya, Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Deepak Punia, Guinness World Record holder Rohtash Chaudhary (Push-up Man of India), and renowned mountaineer Narender Kumar, who recently conquered Mount Annapurna, the 10th highest mountain in the world at 8091 meters, in a record time of 12 days.

With this week’s theme being ‘Cycling with Teachers’, the event witnessed educators, mentors, and academic coaches from various educational institutions across the city, including schools, universities and private institutes.

“Teachers are the heroes for our students and now, you have to become heroes for Viksit Bharat. You all can make cycling a fashion and I urge all teachers to restart using cycles themselves and ask students to emulate the same. We are in the digital age, but we also need to improve our physical fitness. So, we have to transition from digital activity to physical activity. This will ensure the mission of ‘Fight Against Obesity’ and the vision of Fit India and Viksit Bharat, which our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has laid down, takes shape," Mandaviya said while addressing the participants.

This Sunday’s event was conducted with the teachers in collaboration with our esteemed partners - the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), MY Bharat and the State Governments. The special partners included Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI), Delhi University, CBSE and CISCE boards, Kendriya Vidyalaya, National Progressive School Conference, National Forensic Sciences University, Yogasana India, Indian Rope Skipping Foundation, and more.

Wrestling stars Dahiya and Punia shared words of encouragement with the crowd, urging youth and educators alike to incorporate physical fitness into their daily lives. “This is a very important movement started by our government to ensure physical fitness is given thorough attention. ‘Sharir is shaktimaan’ (your body is the mightiest thing) and keeping this mantra in mind, everyone should cycle at least 1-2 hours a day,” remarked Ravi Dahiya, silver medalist, Tokyo Olympics.

“I truly appreciate this movement as a commendable initiative, and I believe everyone should take up cycling as it promotes fitness and contributes to a pollution-free India,” added Deepak Punia, who narrowly missed out on a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Also present was Narender Kumar, fresh from his Mount Annapurna expedition. "I believe, cycling is a great start to better health. Sundays on Cycle seems like a perfect way to promote that. For me, climbing the Annapurna was undoubtedly difficult, but what made it possible was consistent efforts towards fitness. This movement also gives out that message," he said.

The Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative has touched 2.5 lakh participation from over 5000 locations, since its launch in December 2024. The wide expanse of the cycling drive has seen the event reach places like Andaman and Nicobar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh as well as Lakshwadeep Islands.

Events are simultaneously held nationwide with massive participation from SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training centres, SAI Extension centres, the Khelo India centres (KICs) and Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs), among others.

