WSL 2024-25: Snoeijs’ lone goal secures win for Everton in final Merseyside derby

Liverpool, Nov 17 Everton Women overcame local rivals Liverpool on Sunday, picking up a 1-0 victory, their first league win of the season, in the last ever Women’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Late in the first half, Katja Snoeijs fired the Blues into the lead from the penalty spot – and the Toffees – helped by an incredible Courtney Brosnan double save in the second half – defended resiliently to see out a famous victory.

A first chance on goal for the Toffees arrived after 27 minutes, when the Blues found Toni Payne with a long ball down the left channel. She broke free, cutting into the penalty area and past Gemma Bonner, but curling a right-footed shot wide of the goal.

Keeping up their pressure, the Blues found an opener on 41 minutes after Honoka Hayashi was tripped just inside the Liverpool penalty box by Fuka Nagano. Forward Snoeijs stepped up to take the spot-kick and she dispatched brilliantly, striking past Micah to send the Toffees into a first-half lead.

Into the second period and Brosnan made a terrific double save just eight minutes in. Olivia Smith, running down the right wing drove a low cross into the box and Justine Vanhaevermaet blocked, before Nagano aimed at goal. Her shot was saved by Brosnan, but the Reds No.8 followed it in, forcing an incredible close-range stop from the Everton goalkeeper to tip the ball off target.

Determined to leave with three points, Everton limited the opposition’s chances, with Liverpool failing to register a shot on target from the 71st minute until the 95th, when Brosnan blocked crucially from Bonner.

Celebrations began around the stadium as the final whistle sounded, marking the end of the game and Everton's first three points of their 2024/25 WSL campaign - a deserved victory arriving in their final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

