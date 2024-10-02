WTT China Smash: Lind stuns Wang Chuqin, Hirano knocked out

Beijing, Oct 2 Top-seeded Wang Chuqin lost to Anders Lind of Denmark in the men's singles round of 32, while Kim Na-yeong from South Korea upset the ninth-seeded Miu Hirano of Japan to reach the women's singles last 16 at the World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash on Tuesday. Lind demonstrated great momentum since the start of the match and edged Wang 13-11 in the first set. Although the world No. 1 came back to take the second set 11-9, Lind triumphed in two straight sets 11-6, 11-7 for a resounding victory.

"It is a moment that I will cherish for the rest of my life, which also gives me a lot of confidence moving forward," Lind said with excitement, according to a report by Xinhua.

The 25-year-old Dane added, "My approach was completely different because I know if I play anything normal, he [Wang] will destroy me. So, I just tried to make it very weird for him with backhand slices with a lot of spin and make him have unforced errors. It was somehow successful, and then I kept doing it and won the match."

World No. 13 Truls Moregard of Sweden went through a tough five-set win against 17-year-old Sora Matsushima of Japan. Moregard made some decisive points in the final two sets to secure a berth in the last 16.

"Maybe it was a little bit too much emotion. Sometimes I have trouble making too much, but if I didn't have this energy in this match, I would never win. Many thanks to the crowd," Moregard said after celebrating the win on the court, who will take on another Japanese player Tomokazu Harimoto next.

In the women's singles, Chinese favourite Sun Yingsha claimed an 8-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-4 victory over her compatriot Kuai Man.

"We know each other well. I had a slow start today and then improved the quality and speed of my serves and returns," Sun noted. "I am happy to play in front of so many fans on China's National Day."

Tuesday coincides with the 19th birthday of Kim who gifted herself a come-back win over Hirano in a five-set marathon 10-12, 13-15, 13-11, 11-9, 11-7. "I didn't imagine that I could win the game, and I am so happy with the result," Kim said. "China is a great nation of table tennis. I feel good to play here."

In the mixed doubles, Chinese pair Lin Shidong and Kuai beat Japanese duo Sora Matsushima and Miwa Harimoto 12-10, 11-4, 11-6.

On Wednesday, Chinese veteran Ma Long will confront his teammate Zeng Beixun, while world No. 3 Wang Manyu will take on Sabine Winter of Germany.

