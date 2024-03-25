WTT Feeder Beirut 2024: India's Sreeja Akula wins women's singles title, beats Sarah De Nutte

Beirut [Lebanon], March 25 : India table tennis player Sreeja Akula won the women's singles title at the WTT Feeder Beirut II 2024 tournament after beating Luxembourg's Sarah De Nutte.

Sreeja sealed a win against Luxembourg's Sarah De Nutte by 3-1 (6-11, 12-10, 11-5, 11-9) to get a hold of the title. This was the 25-year-old's second WTT singles career title, her first one came during the Feeder Corpus Christi 2024 in Texas.

However, Sreeja faced a defeat in the women's doubles final at the WTT Feeder Beirut II 2024 tournament along with her partner, Diya Chitale. The Indian duo lost against Doo Hoi Kem and Zhu Chengzhu of Hong Kong China by 3-1 (4-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-6).

Meanwhile, the Indian pair of Poymantee Baisya and Akash Pal beat their teammates Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra to win the mixed doubles title by 3-1 (11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 11-0).

On the other hand, in the men's singles final, India's G Sathiyan lost to Kazakhstan's Kirill Gerassimenko by 3-0 (11-9, 13-11, 11-9) and failed to get hold of the title.

In the men's doubles, Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar sealed a win over their teammates Mudit Dani and Akash Pal by 3-1 (11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6) and won the title.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor