Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo bounces back to bag Indonesia pole

For the first time since the 2021 Catalan GP, Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha will start a Moto GP race from pole position after an incredibly dramatic Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia plays out. Jorge Martin and Pramac Racing teammate Johann Zarco will start from P2 and P3, but eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez, Honda teammate Pol Espargaro and Joan Mir of Team Suzuki Ecstar failed to make it out of a spectacular Q1.

The first quarter was one of the most competitive and unpredictable seen in a long time. Eight World Champions were battling it out for the top two positions, including Honda Team duo Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro, Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati Team and Joan Mir of Team Suzuki Ecstar. But they were not going to have it easy.

Mooney VR46 Racing Team's Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini were the top two after the first lap times were slammed. Their VR46 Academy stablemate Bagnaia then took over at the top of the timesheets, with Marc Marquez P4 - and on a three-stop strategy. Mir was down in P12 after the first stint, 0.5s away from the all-important top two.

Drama then unfolded for Marc Marquez. Pushing hard, the front of his RC213V washed away at Turn 13. The eight-time World Champion was straight back up on his feet immediately headed back to pitlane and was back out with three minutes to go. Pecco was having no such issues though, the Italian went 0.4s clear of now second-place Fabio Di Giannantonio of Gresini Racing MotoGP with the best lap of the weekend.

