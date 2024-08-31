“Yet Another Proud Moment for India”: PM Modi Congratulates Rubina Francis for Bronze Medal at Paris Paralympics 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian para-shooter Rubina Francis on her bronze medal victory in the P2 - Women’s 10M Air Pistol SH1 event at the Paris Paralympics. Modi praised Francis on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Yet another proud moment for India as @Rubina_PLY wins a Bronze in the P2 - Women’s 10M Air Pistol SH1 event at the #Paralympics2024. Her exceptional focus, determination, and perseverance have given outstanding results.”

Yet another proud moment for India as @Rubina_PLY wins a Bronze in the P2 - Women's 10M Air Pistol SH1 event at the #Paralympics2024. Her exceptional focus, determination, and perseverance have given outstanding results. #Cheer4Bharat — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2024

Read Also | Paris Paralympics 2024: Rubina Francis Wins Bronze in Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Event (Watch Video)

Francis finished third with a score of 211.1 points in the final. Iran’s Javanmardi Sareh claimed the gold with 236.8 points, while Turkey’s Ozgan Aysel secured the silver with 231.1 points. Earlier in the qualification round, she finished sixth in the qualification round of P2 - Women's 10M Air Pistol SH-1 with a total of 556 points, including scores of 90, 90, 95, 92, 95, and 94 over six rounds.

On Friday, reigning Paralympic champion, Avani Lekhara maintained her streak and struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event. Lekhra dominated the final of the women's 10m air rifle and secured the top place with 249.7 points, which is also her personal best. South Korea's Yunri Lee won the silver medal after finishing in second place with a points of 246.8. Meanwhile, India's Mona bagged the bronze medal with a total points of 228.7 and ended in third place.