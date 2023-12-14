Yogesh Kathuniya wins gold at Khelo India Para Games

By IANS | Published: December 14, 2023 11:20 AM2023-12-14T11:20:59+5:302023-12-14T11:25:14+5:30

New Delhi, Dec 14 Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist and Asian Para Games Silver Medallist Yogesh Kathuniya bagged a ...

Yogesh Kathuniya wins gold at Khelo India Para Games | Yogesh Kathuniya wins gold at Khelo India Para Games

Yogesh Kathuniya wins gold at Khelo India Para Games

Google NewsNext

New Delhi, Dec 14 Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist and Asian Para Games Silver Medallist Yogesh Kathuniya bagged a gold at the first ever Khelo India Para Games. The ace athlete threw a 40.09m in the F56 category at the ongoing games.

The difference between Yogesh and second place Birbhadra Singh of Uttar Pradesh was a massive 4 meters, he threw 36.42 meters and Tamil Nadu’s Prakash V clinched bronze with a throw of 33.91 meters.

“I am not very happy with the throw and now the focus is to improve my throw in the next tournament. I am also very happy that Khelo India Para Games has started and I won a gold here. This is a great platform for new talent to be spotted and trained,” said Yogesh.

This will give young athletes a good chance to rub shoulders with champions and also give them a platform to showcase their talent and keep improving on it,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app