Yogesh Kathuniya wins gold at Khelo India Para Games
By IANS | Published: December 14, 2023 11:20 AM2023-12-14T11:20:59+5:302023-12-14T11:25:14+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 14 Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist and Asian Para Games Silver Medallist Yogesh Kathuniya bagged a gold at the first ever Khelo India Para Games. The ace athlete threw a 40.09m in the F56 category at the ongoing games.
The difference between Yogesh and second place Birbhadra Singh of Uttar Pradesh was a massive 4 meters, he threw 36.42 meters and Tamil Nadu’s Prakash V clinched bronze with a throw of 33.91 meters.
“I am not very happy with the throw and now the focus is to improve my throw in the next tournament. I am also very happy that Khelo India Para Games has started and I won a gold here. This is a great platform for new talent to be spotted and trained,” said Yogesh.
This will give young athletes a good chance to rub shoulders with champions and also give them a platform to showcase their talent and keep improving on it,” he added.
