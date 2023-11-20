"You made us proud": Neeraj Chopra lauds Men in Blue for fine performances in Cricket World Cup

New Delhi [India], November 20 : Indian Olympic gold medalist and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra congratulated Team India for their fine performances in the ICC Cricket World Cup at home.

Australia clinched their sixth Cricket World Cup title with masterclass innings by Travis Head, taking the match out of India's control in Ahmedabad.

Neeraj was also in attendance in Ahmedabad and expressed that the Men in Blue made the whole country proud despite their loss, and it is a tournament that no one will forget.

"Team India, you made us proud. Hard luck in the final. It wasn't our night, but a tournament that we'll never forget," said Neeraj.

This year has been a memorable one for Neeraj and Team India, as they excelled at the world stage.

Neeraj lived up to expectations to win gold at the Asian Games, and his compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena took home a silver medal as Indian athletes put up a power-packed performance at the Hangzhou Olympic Stadium on October 4. Neeraj defended his title and scripted history at the continental event. The event was watched eagerly on TV screens across the country as the two Indians stole the limelight.

There was a neck-to-neck competition between two Indian athletes, and Neeraj prevailed with his season's best throw of 88.88 metres.

Also, 'Golden Boy' Neeraj clinched India's first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest back in August. Neeraj recorded his best throw of 88.17 m in his second attempt and managed to keep his lead intact till the very end to win gold at Budapest.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, the Commonwealth Games champion with 87.82 m got a silver medal. Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch secured the bronze with the best throw of 86.67 m.

With a gold medal in the Asian Games, Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and World Athletics Championships and a Diamond League title, Chopra has won every top prize in the sport. He has set an unprecedented example with his consistency and hunger for gold.

Coming to the match, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

In the chase of 241, India started off really well and had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.

Mohammed Shami took one wicket, while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets.

Travis was given the 'Player of the Match' for his century.

