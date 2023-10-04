"Your performance has motivated an entire generation": Assam CM Himanta hails boxer Lovlina

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 4 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma heaped praise on boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who clinched a silver medal in the Asian Games on Wednesday.

The reigning world champion and Olympic medallist missed out on the gold by unanimous decision. This was the first silver medal for Indian women in boxing at the ongoing Asian Games. Himanta Biswa said her performance would motivate aspiring athletes in the state.

"Lovlina, the only hallmark of a good sportsperson is how far they can inspire other sports enthusiasts. Your performance has motivated an entire generation and that's all what matters," Himanta wrote on X.

Even after missing out on the gold, Lovlina said he was pleased that she gave her 100 per cent.

"I am happy that I gave my 100%...I was only concerned about giving my 100% and was not thinking much about the result. This competition was very important for us as I had to qualify for the Paris Olympics. I was able to grab the Paris ticket. So, I am happy," she told ANI.

Lovlina and Li Qian had a close fight in the first round but the decision went in the favour of Li by a 3-2 margin.

In the second round, Li overpowered Lovlina as she collected a couple of points after jabbing the Indian boxer in the jaw. Lovlina lost the round 0-5.

With the verdict going in favour of Li in the third round, Lovlina settled for silver.

