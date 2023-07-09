Youth and Cadet Archery C'ships: Priyansh, Aditi emerge compound archery world champions in under-21, under-18 categories

Limerick [Ireland], July 9 : At the Youth and Cadet Archery World Championships, India clinched two big victories as Priyansh became the world champion in men's individual compound archery in the under-21 Category and Aditi Gopichand Swamy emerged as champion in women's individual compound archery on Saturday.

In the men's compound archery event, Priyansh raised the tricolour high by defeating Slovenia's Aljaj Brenc 147-141 in the final.

On the other hand, Aditi, who is also a world record holder in her age group, defeated USA's Leanne Drake by 142-136 to win the women's compound archery title in her age group.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) acknowledged India's wins in their tweet.

So far, India has won nine medals in the event, including five gold medals, three bronze medals and a silver.

The World Archery Youth Championships 2023 in Limerick, Ireland, have a 24-person Indian team competing. The event began on Monday, July 3, and will end on Sunday, July 9.

The World Archery Youth Championships, presently in its 18th year, feature competitions for male and female recurve and compound archers that fall within the age brackets of under 21 and under 18, as per Olympics.com.

There will be both individual and team competitions at the University of Limerick. In the U21 and U18 age divisions, India has fielded 12 archers apiece.

Prathamesh Jawkar and Pragati, two compound archers, are in charge of India's U21 archery team. Pragati is a two-time senior Asia Cup champion, while Prathamesh Jawkar won the gold medal at the Shanghai stage of the Archery World Cup 2023 in May. Parth Salunke, a recurve archer who competed in the 2021 youth championships and was a member of the men's team that won gold, is also competing.

Aditi Gopichand Swami, a 17-year-old compound archer who competed at the senior Archery World Cup in Medellin, Colombia, last month, is the leader of India's U18 team. She set the U18 world record during the qualifying round at that event in Colombia.

India won a total of 15 medals, including eight golds, at the most recent World Archery Youth Championships in Wroclaw, Poland, in 2021, taking first place in the medal standings.

518 archers (277 men and 241 women) from 58 nations will compete for honours in both individual and team events in the 2023 edition.

