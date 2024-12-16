Yuva Kabaddi Series day-3: Himalayan Tahrs remain unbeaten; Ranchi Rangers struggle to find form

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 16 : The 11th edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Division 3 continued its thrilling journey on Monday at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education in Coimbatore. Day 3 witnessed a mix of nail-biting encounters and one-sided clashes.

The day kicked off with Himalayan Tahrs maintaining their unbeaten streak, comfortably defeating Chambal Challengers 49-25. Mithun Singh came off the bench to deliver a stellar performance, scoring 11 points, including four raid and seven tackle points. Shivansh Thakur added six tackle points to further bolster the team's defence. For the Challengers, Ajay Maravi continued his fine form with another Super 10, but the lack of support from his teammates resulted in their second defeat of the tournament, according to press release.

Vasco Vipers put on a dominant display in the second match, crushing Ladakh Wolves 57-27. Prince was unstoppable, racking up an impressive 18 raid points, while Gaurav excelled in defence with seven tackle points. For the Wolves, Sonu Azad managed a Super 10 with 16 raid points, but the team's defensive frailty left them vulnerable, handing the Vipers a comprehensive victory.

The third match of the day was a closely contested affair as Indore Invincibles narrowly defeated Tadoba Tigers 44-41. The Invincibles showcased an all-round effort, with Sachin securing a Super 10 and strong contributions from Ritik and Anil Gurjar. Their defence played a crucial role in clinching the win despite the Tigers' valiant fightback. For the Tigers, Abhishek Nimbalkar led the charge with a Super 10, but conceding an extra all-out ultimately cost them the game.

In the fourth match, Konark Kings handed Ranchi Rangers their third consecutive defeat with a dominant 58-24 win. Rajesh Dehury and Niroj Kumar shone for the Kings, both achieving Super 10s while contributing defensively as well. Kunal Bhoi was a standout in defence, amassing nine tackle points. Ranchi's struggles continued, with substitute Rahul Gope emerging as their top scorer with just seven raid points.

The day ended on a dramatic note as Dehradun Dynamos edged out Indore Invincibles 36-34 in a nail-biting thriller. The Dynamos' Ajay Kumar delivered a crucial Super 10, while Harbir Singh and Amandeep Kajal secured High 5s to keep their team ahead. Indore fought back valiantly after trailing early, with Sameer Khan leading their raiding unit with nine points. However, their defensive lapses proved costly, allowing the Dynamos to clinch the victory by a mere two points.

After day 3, Himalayan Tahrs led the table with a perfect record of three wins from three games, cementing their position as the team to beat. Tadoba Tigers and Indore Invincibles follow with two wins each, while Ranchi Rangers remain winless and languish at the bottom of the standings. Ladakh Wolves, with two losses and a tie, sit just above Ranchi in the table.

Please find below the schedule for Yuva Kabaddi Series - Division 3 matches on Tuesday, December 17:

Match 16, Himalayan Tahrs vs Konark Kings, 10:00 AM IST

Match 17, Dehradun Dynamos vs Vasco Vipers, 11:30 AM IST

Match 18, Himalayan Tahrs vs Indore Invincibles, 2:15 PM IST

Match 19, Ladakh Wolves vs Ranchi Rangers, 3:45 PM IST

Match 20, Chambal Challengers vs Tadoba Tigers, 5:15 PM IST.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor