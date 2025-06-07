Yuva Kabaddi Series stars shine bright in PKL Season 12 auction

New Delhi [India], June 7 : The Yuva Kabaddi Series (YKS) has become the premier breeding ground for India's next kabaddi superstars. The recently concluded Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 auction was a witness to this fact. Around 43.5% of all Indian players sold44 out of 101were YKS alumni, showcasing how the platform has transformed into the most trusted scouting and talent development pipeline for the Pro Kabaddi League, according to a release from YKS.

From playing in Yuva Kabaddi Series (YKS) names to auction headliners, YKS players dominated the kabaddi narrative and proved that the journey from grassroots to greatness is not only possible but thriving.

This year marked a watershed moment in the journey of YKS with three of its players entering the elite "crorepati" cluba first in PKL history. Leading the way was Ashu Malik, retained by Dabang Delhi for a record INR 1.90 crore, building upon his already stellar trajectory.

Yogesh Dahiya was snapped up by Bengaluru Bulls for INR 1.125 crore, while Nitin Dhankar fetched INR 1.0025 crore from Jaipur Pink Panthersmonumental figures that reflect their growing stature and performance consistency.

Over the seasons, YKS has steadily strengthened its footprint at the PKL auctions. From 7 players in Season 9 to 19 in Season 10, 30 in Season 11, and now 45 in Season 12, the curve has only gone upwards. The auction witnessed fierce bidding wars over YKS talent, with teams looking to build long-term squads around battle-tested, dynamic performers.

Notable top buys included Anil Mohan (78L, U Mumba), Sanjay Dhull (60L, Bengaluru Bulls), and Akash Shinde (53.10L, Bengaluru Bulls), all of whom are products of the YKS system.

Beyond just individual success, Yuva Kabaddi Series (YKS) is revolutionising the geography of Indian kabaddi. The narrative is no longer limited to traditional strongholds like Haryana and Maharashtra. Chhattisgarh's Uday Parte became a breakout story with a Rs50.10 lakh bid from Jaipur Pink Panthers, signalling the emergence of a new kabaddi belt in central India.

Similarly, Punjab's Dheeraj, with a Rs40.20 lakh bid from Bengaluru Bulls, underscored the resurgence of kabaddi in the northwestern state. Sandeep Kumar from Bihar, bought by U Mumba for Rs49 lakh, marked a rare kabaddi success story from a region previously underrepresented in PKL.

Yuva Kabaddi Series' ecosystemrigorous competition and consistent match exposurehas effectively created a parallel pathway to the PKL. Players arrive at the national stage not as rookies but as seasoned competitors. They are auction-ready in skill, temperament, and physicality, and this year's numbers prove that franchises are taking note.

As kabaddi continues to evolve into a pan-India phenomenon, the Yuva Kabaddi Series stands tall as its engine room, driving the sport forward one star at a time.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor