Yuvraj Singh Sandhu crowned champion of PGTI Players Championship

Panchkula, Oct 7 Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu continued his hot streak by securing his fourth win of the season at the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022 here on Friday.

Yuvraj (68-68-65-68) carded 4-under 68 in round four to finish on top with an overall score of 19-under 269 to bag his seventh professional title.

Yuvraj took home the winner's cheque worth Rs. 7,50,000 to move up from third to second position in the PGTI Order of Merit.

Ajeetesh Sandhu (70-68-67-65), another Chandigarh golfer, managed to maintain his lead in the PGTI's money list after he carded the day's best round of 65 to finish joint runner-up at 18-under 270 along with Bangladesh golfer Jamal Hossain (65-68-71-66), who shot a 66 on Friday.

Sri Lankan N. Thangaraja (68) finished fourth with a score of 16-under 272 while overnight leader Badal Hossain (73) of Bangladesh finished fifth at 15-under 273.

Yuvraj Singh Sandhu who started the day in the second position, one shot off the lead, was steady with two birdies and all pars till the turn that helped him emerge as a leader. The 25-year-old Yuvraj picked up the pace with birdies on the 11th and 12th before dropping a shot on the 13th even as Ajeetesh Sandhu made a charge to move in within one shot of the lead after 14 holes.

"It feels amazing to win the trophy, the conditions were perfect and the home support was the icing on the cake. I was consistent through the week and that was the only way to brave your way to the top on this course, and I am glad my strategy worked," said Yuvraj Singh Sandhu post his win.

"Today I felt it was stressful, especially on the back nine. I felt I was literally under the gun over the last four holes. After the bogey on the 13th, I still had a two-shot lead. I was quite calm and knew that I needed to put it on the fairway off the tee and I did just that. I got a few wrong slopes on 17 and 18 but somehow just managed to make it," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor