Zhangjiakou to host FIS Freeski and Snowboard Halfpipe World Cup

Beijing, Nov 15 The 2023-2024 FIS Freeski and Snowboard Halfpipe World Cup will be held at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, from December 6 to 9.

Gu Ailing, who clinched two gold and one silver medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics, will return to Zhangjiakou to compete, while several other stars also confirmed their participation, including X Games champion Gaon Choi, reports Xinhua.

The South Korean prodigy broke Chloe Kim's record as the youngest X Games snowboard halfpipe champion, winning at age 14 in January.

Other athletes set to feature include Beijing Winter Olympics gold medalists Ayumu Hirano and Nico Porteous, with around 200 skiers and snowboarders expected to participate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor