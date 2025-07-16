Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series: Henry, Duffy star as New Zealand hold nerve to down SA

Harare, July 16 Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy shared six wickets between them as New Zealand began their T20I Tri-Series campaign with a 21-run win over South Africa, defending a total of 173 at Harare Sports Club.

Henry’s incisive early bursts (3/34) and Duffy’s clutch strikes at the death (3/20) proved too much for the Proteas, who fell short despite a valiant lower-order fightback led by George Linde.

The victory also marked a winning start to Rob Walter’s coaching tenure with New Zealand — against the very team he previously coached.

Chasing 174, South Africa were reeling at 111 for 7 in the 14th over, before Linde (30 off 20) and Gerald Coetzee (17) stitched a 37-run partnership to keep hopes alive. With 31 needed from the last three overs, Linde mistimed a pull and holed out at deep mid-wicket off Duffy, who then removed Coetzee next ball to end the contest and bag a well-deserved three-wicket haul.

Earlier, it was Henry’s new-ball spell that set the tone. He struck early blows, including the key wicket of Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who had raced to a brisk 27 but edged behind in the fourth over. Henry’s bounce and movement proved difficult for the South African top order, who crumbled to 62 for 5 inside nine overs.

Though Dewald Brevis (35) and Linde counter-attacked, South Africa never quite recovered from their early collapse, especially with untimely dismissals and a mid-innings run-out of skipper Rassie van der Dussen (6).

Earlier in the day, New Zealand posted 173 for 5, thanks to a stunning fightback from Tim Robinson (75)* and debutant Bevon Jacobs (44), who added an unbroken 103-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Their partnership rescued the BlackCaps from a precarious 70 for 5 in the 10th over — New Zealand’s second-highest stand for the sixth wicket in T20Is.

Robinson showed composure and flair, launching Coetzee for three sixes, including a jaw-dropping uppercut over backward point. Jacobs, playing his first game for New Zealand, rotated the strike smartly and punished loose deliveries to play the perfect foil.

South Africa’s bowlers had earlier struck regularly, with Kwena Maphaka, Gerald Coetzee, and Corbin Bosch chipping away. But they couldn’t contain the late surge, which proved decisive in the end.

After a golden duck in the series opener, Pretorius came out swinging. He smashed five boundaries in his 17-ball 27 and gave the chase early momentum. But once Henry dismissed him, wickets tumbled quickly.

Rassie van der Dussen’s run-out — a sharp piece of fielding involving Tom Seifert and Mitchell Santner — added to South Africa’s woes. The middle-order failed to fire, and even Brevis and Linde’s counterattacks weren’t enough.

With the likes of Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, and Rachin Ravindra unavailable due to MLC duties, New Zealand will be buoyed by the performance of their bench strength. Walter’s new era has started with grit, control, and a win.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 173/5 (Tim Robinson 75 not out, Bevon Jacobs 44, Kwena Maphaka 2/38) beat South Africa 152 all out in 18.2 overs (Dewald Brevis 35, George Linde 30; Jacob Duffy 3/20, Matt Henry 3/3) by 21 runs.

