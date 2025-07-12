Zoravar Sandhu favourably placed after day one of Trap qualifications in Lonato

Lonato del Garda [Italy], July 12 : Veteran Indian trap shooter Zoravar Singh Sandhu shot 73 (24, 25, 24) after three qualifying rounds, as Trap competitions in the year's fourth and final International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun, got underway at the Tiro A Volo Trap Concaverde in Lonato del Garda, Italy, on Friday. Zoravar's effort favourably placed him 11th in the men's trap among contenders, with two more qualifying rounds comprising 50 targets, coming up ahead of the final on Saturday.

The top six in the 183 (including RPO shooters) strong field go through to the finals.

Zoravar's teammates Lakshay Sheoran and Jaswinder Singh, shot scores of 70 (24,22,24) and 69 (23, 24, 22) respectively.

In the women's trap, Preeti Rajak (20, 24, 22) was the best Indian on show, ranking 27th among contenders provisionally with a score of 66. Neeru also shot a 66 while Pragati Dubey shot 57.

