1 dead, scores feared trapped under debris of collapsed building in Indonesia

Jakarta, April 19 One person was killed and many others feared to be trapped under the debris of a mini market building that collapsed in Indonesia's South Kalimantan province's Banjar district, a top rescuer said.

According to Wasino, head of the Operation Unit of the Provincial Search and Rescue Office, the accident occurred at 4.30 p.m. local time on Monday and the evacuation process was still underway, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Now, we are trying to evacuate the victims. Many people are under the rubble as the building totally collapsed this afternoon," he said.

According to a rescuer, Amri Zuna, the two-story building collapsed when it was crowded. "It was hours before the breaking of fasting time, when people commonly shop for food here," the rescuer told Xinhua over the phone.

"There could be many people under the rubble. So far, we have found one body and rescued six people who suffered injuries. All of them have been sent to a nearby hospital," he added.

The rescuer further said that the search operation was, however, hampered by crowds of people around the scene.

