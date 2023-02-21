13 MPs, including from opposition, nominated for Sansad Ratna Awards 2023

New Delhi, Feb 21 A total of 13 MPs, both from the ruling party and the opposition, have been nominated for the Sansad Ratna Award 2023.

Of these 13 MPs, eight are members of the Lok Sabha and five of the Rajya Sabha.

The MPs have been nominated by a jury committee of eminent parliamentar and members of civil society, headed by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and co-chaired by former Chief Election Commissioner S. Krishnamurthy.

The jury also nominated two departmentally related Standing Committees and one eminent leader under the Special Award category.

Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary and Kuldeep Rai Sharma, BJP's Bidyut Baran Mahato, Dr Sukant Majumdar, Vijaykumar Gavit, Gopal Shetty, and Sudhir Gupta and NCP's Dr. Amol Ramsingh Kolhe are among the nominees for their performance under various categories.

Nominations for the award are based on the MPs performance during debates, on questions, and private members' bills from the beginning of the 17th Lok Sabha till the end of the Winter Session 2022. The performance data of the MPs is derived from the data provided by PRS.

