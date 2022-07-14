17 killed in Russian missile strikes in Ukraine's Vinnytsia

Published: July 14, 2022

Kiev, July 14 At least 17 people, including two children, were killed as Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Vinnytsia city, local media reported.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General office said, "Seventeen people were killed and several dozen people were injured in the missile strikes."

Three Russian missiles hit a building with office space in city, also affecting the nearby residential buildings, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said that 25 cars burned out completely in the incident.

