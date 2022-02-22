2022 Assembly polls: Amit Shah to visit Manipur tomorrow on his maiden campaign trip for BJP

With Manipur going to polls next week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the northeastern state on February 23.

This will be his first visit to the north-eastern state after the dates for the Assembly elections were announced in January this year.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state on Tuesday and addressed election rallies in Imphal.

As part of his agenda, Shah is scheduled to address two public meetings in the tribal-dominated Churachandpur Assembly constituency in Manipur and he will also have lunch at the district party office-bearers' home.

The second venue for his rally is Kangpokpi Assembly constituency, which is home to a significant Gorkha population. This shall be followed by a door-to-door campaign by Shah in Yaiskul Mandal and Bhamon Leikai. Even though this region is inhabited mainly by Naga population, it also has a significant number of Gorkhas who are residing here.

The former BJP national president will also be holding a meeting with the state party leadership later in the evening to assess the progress of campaigning before heading back to Delhi.

Speaking on the Union Home Minister's visit BJP Manipur election co-incharge Ashok Singhal told ANI: "We are expecting a huge turnout for the Union Home Minister's visit because BJP is committed to a peaceful and prosperous Manipur."

Singhal, who is also the Urban Development Minister of Assam, took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his comment that the 'BJP and the RSS do not understand Manipur's culture' and said, "Those who do not have any understanding and culture of their own should not lecture us."

Manipur goes into elections in two phases -- February 28 and March 5.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led BJP is seeking a second term in the office with an absolute majority that the party is targeting. BJP has ditched all its previous alliances and is fighting on all the 60 seats alone.

( With inputs from ANI )

