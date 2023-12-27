21,110 Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip in Israeli attack: Health Ministry

Tel Aviv, Dec 27( IANS) Gaza's Health Ministry Spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra has said that 21,110 Palestinians were killed and 55,243 injured in the Israeli attacks since October 7.

The spokesman in a statement on Wednesday added that 195 people had been killed in the past 24 hours and 325 were injured in Israel military attacks.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is engaged in a bitter war with Hamas militant group after the latter invaded into southern Israel and slaughtering 1,200 people and injuring more than 3,000 people.

As many as 240 Israeli citizens were kidnapped and taken as hostages. Of this 105 were released by the Hamas during a one-week ceasefire from November 24 to December 1.

Four hostages were released earlier on Wednesday and one woman soldier was rescued by the IDF.

Three of the hostages were killed in an accidental firing by the IDF in north Gaza.

According to the Israeli intelligence agencies, 22 of the hostages are dead.

The IDF has on Wednesday announced that a total of 164 of its soldiers have lost their lives during the fighting in Gaza.

The Israel army is claiming that it has almost taken control of the northern Gaza Strip and that the fight is now advanced to central and southern Gaza.

