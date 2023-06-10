"2.60 crore people benefitted from PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Andhra": BJP President JP Nadda

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 10 : BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday said the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana has extended the promised benefits to 80 crore people across the country, adding that 2.60 crore people were drawing the benefits of this scheme in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a public meeting on Saturday, Nadda said, "Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana has taken care of 80 crore people. In Andhra Pradesh, 2.60 crore people are drawing the benefits of this scheme. Because of this, poverty levels have reduced from 22.5 pc to less than 10 pc and extreme poverty has reduced to less than 1 pc."

He further underlined the central schemes and their benefits that people have received over a period of time.

"We believe in the formula of P2G2, which is pro-poor good governance. Under PM Awas Yojana, 4 crore houses were allotted with kitchen, gas connections and 34 lakh people of Andhra Pradesh drew the benefits of this scheme," he said.

On his one-day visit to the state on Saturday, the BJP national president visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati and offered his prayers at the shrine.

Nadda will hold discussions with all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the party on the ongoing, month-long 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan' across the country through video conferencing on June 15.

The campaign is aimed at taking the achievements of the BJP-led central government over 9 years to the people across the length and breadth of the country.

