26th Bengaluru Tech Summit to begin from Nov 29; tech leaders from 50 countries to participate

Bengaluru, 28 Aug Priyank Kharge, the Minister for Rural Development, and Panchayat Raj, IT and BT announced on Monday that the 26th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) is set to surpass all expectations with an unparalleled scale and an unprecedented level of global participation.

Addressing at the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) partners meeting, he said, “This summit is an extraordinary event that will redefine the boundaries of technology and innovation is scheduled to take place at the Bangalore Palace from Nov 29 to Dec 1.”

Building upon the remarkable success of the previous year, BTS 2023 eagerly awaits the presence of esteemed high-level government and industry delegations from renowned tech nations.

Over 200 global technology leaders will take the stage to share their invaluable insights at BTS 2023. GIA Partner Countries will host 16 engaging sessions and witness representations from Australia, France, Israel, Japan, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. This year's India-USA Tech Conclave's 3rd Edition will focus on the advancements in emerging technologies, particularly in IT and health tech, according to the official release.

The GIA Partners meeting was held on Monday to formally inaugurate and recognise the participation of Global Innovation Alliance Partners for the Summit. The event witnessed the attendance of representatives from over 16 countries, and consul generals/deputy consul generals from Australia, France, Israel, Japan, Switzerland, and the Netherlands shared their remarks.

During the meeting, representatives provided insights into the expected participation from their respective countries at BTS 2023 and highlighted potential speakers for the event.

It is noteworthy that countries like Italy, Peru, and Spain will participate in this precursor event to BTS for the very first time in its history, adding to the anticipation and international collaboration.

The India-USA Tech Conclave's 3rd edition has been officially announced by the US India Business Council (USIBC). On the exciting ties of AI i.e America and India this year's conclave will highlight the advancements in emerging technologies in IT and HealthTech.

As two of the largest democracies in the world, the United States and India will explore and delve into these areas during the course of BTS 2023, fostering exciting collaborations and discussions.

The key themes of the India-USA Tech Conclave will align with the roadmap announced by the Heads of the two states on enhanced cooperation on technology on many fronts. Some of the focus areas are artificial intelligence, semiconductor, quantum computing, space tech, digital health, e-commerce and 6G.

“Prepare to witness Asia's Largest Tech Event, Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023, featuring a diverse and enriching Event Spectrum. The summit encompasses a Multi-Track Conference on IT & Electronics, Deep Tech, Start-Ups & Biotech, an International Exhibition, the Global Innovation Alliance, the India-USA Tech Conclave, the India Innovation Alliance, R&D-Lab2Market, B2B Meetings, STPI IT Export Awards, Smart Bio Awards, Unicorns Felicitation, Rural IT Quiz, Bio Quiz, and Bio Posters,” the official release stated.

