3 killed after shooting in New Mexico

Houston, Feb 24 Three people were killed following a shooting in Albuquerque, the largest city in the US state of New Mexico, police said.

One of the victims, who had been stabbed or shot, was found on the road by an off-duty New Mexico state police officer on Thursday morning, said Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. The person later died after being taken to hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

A blood trail led responding police to a nearby house in which two other people were found dead with gunshot wounds, Gallegos added.

The spot remained active, though police said there was no outstanding public safety threat, local media reported.

"We do not think there is an offender outstanding, but this is early in the investigation and a firearm was found on scene," said Gallegos.

