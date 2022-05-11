3 killed in Somalia suicide attack

Mogadishu, May 11 At least three people were killed and several others injured in a suicide attack at a key checkpoint in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu on Wednesday.

Mogadishu's District Commissioner for Warta Nabada, Zeynab Mohamud Warsame confirmed the incident, saying she survived the attack but sent her condolences to the soldiers who were killed and those injured.

Warsame told Xinhua news agency on the phone from the scene which is near the venue where the presidential election will take place on Sunday.

The al-Shabab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

