33 soldiers killed in attack in Burkina Faso

Ouagadougou, April 28 Thirty-three soldiers were killed in an attack against a military detachment in eastern Burkina Faso, the military said in a statement.

The military detachment of Ougarou was targeted by a large complex attack on Thursday morning, which left 33 soldiers dead and 12 others injured, the statement added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The fighting was particularly intense, and the soldiers showed "remarkable determination" facing the enemies who came in large numbers, according to the statement.

"They managed to neutralise at least 40 terrorists before the arrival of reinforcements," the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor