4 injured at Texas ExxonMobil plant fire

Houston, Dec 24 Four people were injured after a fire broke out at the ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins Plant in Texas, according to the company.

The fire, which first responders started to put out around 1 a.m. on Thursday, had been extinguished by 9.15 a.m., Xinhua news agency quoted the American multinational oil and gas corporation as saying in a statement.

Officials were monitoring the air quality but so far no shelter-in-place order has been issued for residents in the area.

Among the injured, two were treated for burns, a third person had a fracture and the fourth person was treated for injuries related to a fall of about 40 feet, said an ABC News report.

Exxon said all the injured were in stable condition.

"All other personnel at the site have been accounted for, and we're ensuring that these individuals are receiving the best care possible," said ExxonMobil refinery manager Rohan David.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire.

