4 killed in Israeli drone attack in Syria

Damascus, Dec 9 Four people were killed when an Israeli drone attack hit a taxi in Syria's southern province of Quneitra, a war monitor reported.

Charred bodies of the victims, who were reportedly working for the Lebanese Hezbollah group, were found inside the taxi, which was going from the Damascus countryside to Quneitra, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) said on Friday that its emergency crew went to the scene in response to a call about the attack in Quneitra's Al-Baath city, adding that the remains of three victims were transported to a hospital. The fourth victim was not mentioned by the SARC.

The identities of the deceased and the motive behind the Israeli attack remain unclear, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel has escalated its ground and air strikes on Syria since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza on October 7, said the war monitor.

