40% MLCs in UP have criminal cases registered against them: ADR report

Lucknow, May 4 The recent 'Vidhan Parishad' (Legislative Council) elections to 36 seats in Uttar Pradesh have nearly 40 per cent members having criminal antecedents.

According to the analysis report released by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Wednesday, out of the 35 MLCs analysed, 14 MLCs have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Nine MLCs have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, bribery etc while three MLCs have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.

Four MLCs have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section-307).

Out of 33 MLCs from BJP, 13 have criminal cases against them while one of the two independents have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Out of the 35 newly-elected MLCs, 33 are crorepatis. Thirty-three MLCs from BJP and two Independent MLCs have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

The average of assets per MLC in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections is Rs 17.39 crore.

Meanwhile, seven MLCs have declared their education qualification to be between 8th pass and 12th pass while 28 MLCs have declared having an educational qualification of graduation or above.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor