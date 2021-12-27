443.49 LMT paddy procured in kharif season 2021-22, Punjab leads

New Delhi, Dec 27 Stating that the paddy procurement is progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 at MSP, the Centre on Monday said that a quantity of 443.49 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) has been procured till Sunday.

Paddy has been procured in KMS 2021-22 from the procuring states/UTs of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan, a Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry release said.

Till now, about 47.03 lakh farmers have benefitted with MSP value of Rs 86,924.46 crore, it said.

As much as 186 LMT was procured from 9,24,299 farmers of Punjab, who were paid Rs 36,623.64 crore in MSP value. It was followed by Haryana, where 55 LMT paddy was procured from 3,10,083 farmers who were paid Rs 10,839.97 crore, Telangana (52 LMT, 7,84,368 farmers and Rs 10,364.88 crore), and Chhatisgarh (47 LMT, 12,46,022 farmers and Rs 9,251.24 crore).

Incidentally, paddy procurement had become a widely discussed topic in Telangana in recent days. A delegation of TRS ministers and MPs that had camped here for six days could not extract a written commitment from the Centre to procure the entire stock of kharif rice. Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal had assured in Rajya Sabha during a debate that the entire stock of Kharif rice would be procured by the Centre.

