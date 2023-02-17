5 killed, 18 injured as van falls into water-filled ditch in Bihar

As many as five people were killed and 18 others sustained injuries when a pickup van carrying devotees fell into a water-filled ditch near Gai Ghat in the Chenari police station area on Friday.

"The pickup van carrying 23 devotees from Gera-Chandi village of Gorari police station area of Karakat was going for Jalabhishek for Gupta Dham Shivratri of Chenari police station area," police said.

According to Priyanka Kumari, a devotee in the pickup van, "The accident happened when we were going to Jalabhishek for Gupta Dham Shivratri and suddenly the pickup fell into the ditch on the mountain road. Everyone was going to Guptadham to offer prayers on Shivratri. In the meantime, they have become victims of the accident."

After getting the news police reached the spot.

All the injured were brought to PHP in Chenari for treatment where eight people were referred to Sadar Hospital in Sasaram as they were seriously injured, the police said.

The dead bodies were also brought to Sadar Hospital in Sasaram for postmortem.

The deceased have been identified as Matra Devi, Kanti Devi and the driver of the pickup van Mithu Kumar.

Rescue and search operation is underway.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor