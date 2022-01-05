5 killed in road accidents in Pakistan

Islamabad, Jan 5 At least five people were killed and seven others injured in two separate road accidents in Pakistan in the last 24 hours.

In the Lower Dir district of the country's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an ambulance skidded in the snow and fell into a river, killing four and injuring six others.

Another person was killed and one injured when a truck overturned on Multan road close to Chunian city of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, Xinhua news agency reported citing the local media.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan, mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads as well as negligence of road safety measures.

