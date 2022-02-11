5 Meghalaya Cong MLAs may face suspension for supporting BJP backed govt

Shillong, Feb 11 The five Congress MLAs, who earlier this week announced to support the BJP backed NPP-led MDA coalition government in Meghalaya, are likely to be suspended from the party, state Congress President Vincent Pala said on Friday.

Meghalaya Pradesh Congress President Vincent Pala on Friday said that the AICC is against the decision of the five party MLAs supporting the National People's Party (NPP)-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, in which the BJP with two MLAs, is also a partner.

"Action would be initiated against the five MLAs. Show-cause notices would be served to all the five legislators. They were all likely to be suspended," the state Congress chief told the media.

"As because of the five MLAs, we cannot lose in the remaining 55 constituencies (Meghalaya assembly has 60 seats). Without the five MLAs, the party (Congress) can do well for the interest of the people and the state," he added.

In a significant political development, all five Congress MLAs in Meghalaya led by their legislature party leader Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh on Tuesday met and told Chief Minister Conrad Sangma that they wish to join the NPP-led MDA government.

Of the five Congress MLAs, Ri-Bhoi's legislator Mayralborn Syiem and West Shillong Congress MLAs, Mahendro Rapsang reportedly said that they are in Congress and would remain in the party.The letter, signed by the five MLAs and Awritten to the Chief Minister earlier had said: "We wish to support you and the MDA to strengthen the government's arms and decision making, so as to ensure that our joint efforts will take the state forward, in the general interest of its citizens."

"The five Congress MLAs have decided to support the MDA government for the development of Meghalaya," Lyngdoh had told the media.

After the 12 Congress MLAs led by former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma joined the Trinamool Congress on November 24 last year, the party's strength reduced to five in the 60 member assembly.Before November 24, the Congress's main rival in the state was the NPP and with the TMC's entry into the northeastern state forced the Congress to come closer to the NPP for its survival.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with two MLAs and several other local parties are the partners of the MDA government headed by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who is also the president of the NPP, the dominant party of the MDA government.

The NPP is also a constituent of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the northeastern unit of the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the convener of the NEDA. Assembly elections in Meghalaya are due in February-March next year (2023).

